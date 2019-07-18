E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

“Don’t get mad. Get E*Trade — the original place to invest online,” says the slogan of E*Trade (ETFC) who aims to remind consumers that taking charge of their financial success is a better way to get even at the establishment or the always-envied (and sometimes hated) 1%.

Is it, however, time to buy E*Trade stock? The online broker is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The shares have underperformed the broader market, rising just 6% year to date, compared to a 20% increase for the S&P 500 index. The company has been impacted by weak trading volumes — something that has also affected peers such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR), which fell short of Q2 estimates late Tuesday, while discount broker Charles Schwab (SCHW) met forecasts.

Online brokerages are operating in a highly competitive marketplace, which has pressured trading fees lower across the industry as they compete for new customers. What’s more, firms are also dealing with lower interest rates, which make its harder to generate higher revenue on customers who trade on a margin account. In the case for E*Trade, Wall Street expects the company to report higher revenue and profits for the quarter that ended June.

E*Trade stock has traded in a 1-year range between $40 and $63.39 and currently trades at $46. The stock has a consensus Buy rating with an average analyst price target of $57.42. To the extent the company can beat on both the top and bottom lines, while demonstrating higher trading revenue and issuing confident guidance, the stock can finally breakout. While that seems like a tall order, much of the issues impacting the industry seems priced in. In other words, “less bad” just might be good enough.

In the three months that ended June, the New York.-based company is expected to report earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $751.24 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company reported earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $710 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 10.8% year over year to $4.30 per share, while full-year revenue of $3 billion would rise 4.3% year over year.

In the first quarter the company reported $1.09 earnings per share, which topped analysts’ consensus estimates of 93 cents by 16 cents. The company posted Q1 revenue of $755 million (up 6.6% year over year), which also easily beat analysts’ expectations of $738 million. Just as impressive, the company's net margin (a closely-watched metric in the business) came to 37.50%, while return on equity came to 18.06% — both metrics surpassing Street expectations.

Investors on Thursday will want to see these positive trends continue. Wall Street will also listen for any commentary about how E*Trade plans not only to offset the low-rate environment with other revenue streams, but also how it plans to grow its customer base in face of intense competition. To the extent it can do these things, analysts will applaud its results while suggesting, “Don’t get mad. Get E*Trade stock.”