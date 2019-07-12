Quantcast

Eton's conjunctivitis treatment fails to win FDA nod; shares tumble

By Reuters

July 12 (Reuters) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its treatment for conjunctivitis, sending its shares tumbling nearly 20 percent in extended trading.

No concerns were raised about the clinical data in the application, and the company expects to respond to the FDA's complete response letter shortly, Eton said, without providing more detail.

Eton also said it does not expect any additional clinical work would be required for the approval of the treatment.

The company sold the U.S. rights to its EM-100 eye drop for treating itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis to Bausch Health Companies Inc in February.





