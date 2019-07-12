Quantcast

Eton Pharma's conjunctivitis treatment fails to win FDA approval

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc's treatment for conjunctivitis, the drug developer said on Friday.

No concerns were raised about the clinical data in the application, and the company expects to respond to the letter shortly, Eton said.

