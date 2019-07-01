Ethiopia's economy seen expanding at 9.2% in 2019/20 FY

Reuters

CORRECTED-Ethiopia's economy expanded at 9.2% in 2018/19 FY



ADDIS ABABA, July 1 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's economy expanded at 9.2% in year 2018/2019 fiscal year, up from a growth rate of 7.7% the previous year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told Parliament on Monday.

The financial year runs from July-June in Ethiopia.

