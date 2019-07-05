Quantcast

Ethiopia to issue two telecoms licences

By Reuters

NAIROBI, July 5 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will award two telecoms licences to multinational mobile companies, a senior official told Reuters on Friday, in the first detailed formal announcement of the government's plans for opening one of the world's last major closed telecoms markets.

The government will also offer a minority stake in Ethio Telecom, the monopoly operator, and foreign firms will be invited to bid.

"We have announced the market structure as 'two plus one'," State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign Tolina told Reuters by telephone, referring to the two licences and stake in Ethio Telecom.





