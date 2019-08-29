Quantcast

Ethiopia to hold autonomy referendum for ethnic Sidama in Nov -Fana

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


ADDIS ABABA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ethiopia on Thursday granted its ethnic Sidama community a referendum in November on self-determination, with a view to creating the country's 10th autonomous region, Fana news agency reported.

Ethiopia's nine existing regional states enjoy a degree of autonomy under which they are able to choose their official language and have limited powers over taxation, education, health and land administration.

Buoyed by political reforms introduced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since he took power in 2018, political activists from the Sidama - currently subsumed into one of the nine states - wanted to unilaterally declare a new regional state in July.

Ethiopia's electoral board said the referendum, on Nov. 13, would address "ethnic Sidama's demand for regional statehood," state-affiliated Fana said on its website.

At least eight further ethnic groups in the Horn of Africa country of 105 million people are also seeking autonomy.

Abiy, appointed by the ruling coalition last year, has won praise for political reforms in what was once one of the continent's most repressive nations.

But with many local activists using the greater freedoms to demand more rights, tensions between rival interests sometimes spark violence.

The electoral board said close to 1,700 polling stations and 8,500 election officials would be deployed for the November referendum, Fana reported.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar