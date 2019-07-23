Ethio Telecom revenues rise 7% to $1.26 bln in 2018/9

Reuters





ADDIS ABABA, July 23 (Reuters) - State-owned Ethio Telecom, a potential candidate for privatisation, generated 36.3 billion Ethiopian birr ($1.26 billion) in revenue during the last financial year, a company report said on Tuesday, a 7% rise on the previous year.

Multinational firms are eyeing a slice of the telecom provider after Ethiopia's parliament passed a law last month to liberalise the telecommunications sector, opening up one of Africa's last remaining state-controlled telecoms markets.

France'sOrange , MTN of South Africa, Britain'sVodafone Group , the UAE's Etisalat and Zain of Kuwait are among the companies that have expressed an interest in the firm.

"Drastic tariff discounts ranging from 40-50% have been made in all products and services with the aim of ensuring affordability, enhancing service usage and customer satisfaction," the report said.

The cuts increased data usage by 130% and voice calls by 19%, the report said.

Ethiopia's financial year runs from July-June.

($1 = 28.7800 birr)