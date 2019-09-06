ETFs May Implode Just Like CDOs

(New York)

You may not know the name Michael Burry off hand, but you probably should. He was one of the investors who made a fortune as part of the "big short" during the Financial Crisis. Well, he has come back into the limelight this week with an eye-opening warning. He argues that ETFs, and indexing generally, are essentially the same as CDOs were before the crisis. He explains that the massive capital inflows into ETFs have eliminated any realistic pricing mechanism for underlying stocks, just like huge demand for structured credit inflated all asset prices before 2008. Additionally, the daily liquidity underlying many of the stocks in index funds is vastly lower than the index funds themselves (again, just like CDOs). Burry uses a theater metaphor, saying that the theater has grown much more crowded, but the exits are still the same size.

FINSUM : This is a great argument, and one that seems to have fundamental truth to it. However, even Burry admits that he has no idea when this "bubble" might actually burst.