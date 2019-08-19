ETF Investors Buy The Market Dip

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor at ETF.com

Markets may have been panicked in recent days in the face of a briefly inverted Treasury yield curve, but investors continued to add to ETFs.

ETF.com data shows that as the market sold off and volatility spiked, investors put almost $7 billion to work in ETFs last week, looking at the pullback in U.S. stocks as a buying opportunity. U.S. equity ETFs attracted nearly $5.5 billion in fresh net assets last week, even as the S&P 500 dropped to one-week lows.

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Weekly Data for Week Ended Aug. 15



All eyes have been on the Treasury yield curve, which briefly inverted last week (10-year dropped below two-year yields), fueling recession fears among investors. Everyone wants to know how low rates can go. Consider that while U.S. rates have dropped dramatically in recent days, a recent Bloomberg report showed that a record $15 trillion of global bonds have negative interest rates today, making the task of adjusting a fixed income allocation and finding income in bonds that much trickier.

Still, investors have been running into bond ETFs all year. Last week alone, U.S. fixed income ETFs took in $4.4 billion in fresh net assets as the 30-year Treasury bond yield tumbled to a record-low 1.91%.

Year to date, U.S. fixed income ETFs have taken in $76 billion in net assets—more than any other asset class this year—and more than 50% of all assets flowing into U.S.-listed ETFs in 2019.

Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity 48,270.45 2,193,521.42 2.20% International Equity 231.49 775,473.12 0.03% U.S. Fixed Income 76,006.44 704,145.89 10.79% International Fixed Income 9,902.62 79,958.17 12.38% Commodities 3,695.70 76,442.68 4.83% Currency -340.22 1,448.96 -23.48% Leveraged -5,416.15 34,803.23 -15.56% Inverse 3,976.34 12,758.92 31.17% Asset Allocation 51.18 9,725.65 0.53% Alternatives 465.19 4,564.23 10.19% Total: 136,843.04 3,892,842.28 3.52%

