ETF Investors Buy The Market Dip

Markets may have been panicked in recent days in the face of a briefly inverted Treasury yield curve, but investors continued to add to ETFs.
ETF.com data shows that as the market sold off and volatility spiked, investors put almost $7 billion to work in ETFs last week, looking at the pullback in U.S. stocks as a buying opportunity. U.S. equity ETFs attracted nearly $5.5 billion in fresh net assets last week, even as the S&P 500 dropped to one-week lows.
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
QQQ
Invesco QQQ Trust
2,299.39
71,664.47
3.21%
SPY
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
1,997.20
255,151.65
0.78%
IWM
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
1,047.86
39,749.39
2.64%
HYG
iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
672.59
17,345.06
3.88%
IEF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
666.29
18,016.12
3.70%
SPLV
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
609.97
12,411.34
4.91%
XLI
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
577.09
9,931.56
5.81%
USMV
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol U.S.A. ETF
509.21
31,608.35
1.61%
VOO
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
482.10
118,507.33
0.41%
ITOT
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
479.45
21,385.23
2.24%
Weekly Data for Week Ended Aug. 15
All eyes have been on the Treasury yield curve, which briefly inverted last week (10-year dropped below two-year yields), fueling recession fears among investors. Everyone wants to know how low rates can go. Consider that while U.S. rates have dropped dramatically in recent days, a recent Bloomberg report showed that a record $15 trillion of global bonds have negative interest rates today, making the task of adjusting a fixed income allocation and finding income in bonds that much trickier.
Still, investors have been running into bond ETFs all year. Last week alone, U.S. fixed income ETFs took in $4.4 billion in fresh net assets as the 30-year Treasury bond yield tumbled to a record-low 1.91%.
Year to date, U.S. fixed income ETFs have taken in $76 billion in net assets—more than any other asset class this year—and more than 50% of all assets flowing into U.S.-listed ETFs in 2019.
Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
48,270.45
2,193,521.42
2.20%
International Equity
231.49
775,473.12
0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
76,006.44
704,145.89
10.79%
International Fixed Income
9,902.62
79,958.17
12.38%
Commodities
3,695.70
76,442.68
4.83%
Currency
-340.22
1,448.96
-23.48%
Leveraged
-5,416.15
34,803.23
-15.56%
Inverse
3,976.34
12,758.92
31.17%
Asset Allocation
51.18
9,725.65
0.53%
Alternatives
465.19
4,564.23
10.19%
Total:
136,843.04
3,892,842.28
3.52%
