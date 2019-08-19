Quantcast

ETF Investors Buy The Market Dip

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor at ETF.com

Markets may have been panicked in recent days in the face of a briefly inverted Treasury yield curve, but investors continued to add to ETFs.

ETF.com data shows that as the market sold off and volatility spiked, investors put almost $7 billion to work in ETFs last week, looking at the pullback in U.S. stocks as a buying opportunity. U.S. equity ETFs attracted nearly $5.5 billion in fresh net assets last week, even as the S&P 500 dropped to one-week lows.

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

2,299.39

71,664.47

3.21%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

1,997.20

255,151.65

0.78%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

1,047.86

39,749.39

2.64%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

672.59

17,345.06

3.88%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

666.29

18,016.12

3.70%

SPLV

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

609.97

12,411.34

4.91%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

577.09

9,931.56

5.81%

USMV

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol U.S.A. ETF

509.21

31,608.35

1.61%

VOO

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

482.10

118,507.33

0.41%

ITOT

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

479.45

21,385.23

2.24%

Weekly Data for Week Ended Aug. 15

All eyes have been on the Treasury yield curve, which briefly inverted last week (10-year dropped below two-year yields), fueling recession fears among investors. Everyone wants to know how low rates can go. Consider that while U.S. rates have dropped dramatically in recent days, a recent Bloomberg report showed that a record $15 trillion of global bonds have negative interest rates today, making the task of adjusting a fixed income allocation and finding income in bonds that much trickier.

Still, investors have been running into bond ETFs all year. Last week alone, U.S. fixed income ETFs took in $4.4 billion in fresh net assets as the 30-year Treasury bond yield tumbled to a record-low 1.91%.

Year to date, U.S. fixed income ETFs have taken in $76 billion in net assets—more than any other asset class this year—and more than 50% of all assets flowing into U.S.-listed ETFs in 2019.

Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

48,270.45

2,193,521.42

2.20%

International Equity

231.49

775,473.12

0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

76,006.44

704,145.89

10.79%

International Fixed Income

9,902.62

79,958.17

12.38%

Commodities 

3,695.70

76,442.68

4.83%

Currency

-340.22

1,448.96

-23.48%

Leveraged

-5,416.15

34,803.23

-15.56%

Inverse

3,976.34

12,758.92

31.17%

Asset Allocation

51.18

9,725.65

0.53%

Alternatives

465.19

4,564.23

10.19%

Total:

136,843.04

3,892,842.28

3.52%

