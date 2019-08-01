ET Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/5/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/19, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.305, payable on 8/19/19. As a percentage of ET's recent stock price of $14.36, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of Energy Transfer LP to trade 2.12% lower - all else being equal - when ET shares open for trading on 8/5/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ET's low point in its 52 week range is $11.68 per share, with $19.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.35.

In Thursday trading, Energy Transfer LP shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

