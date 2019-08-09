Quantcast

Estonian prosecutor seizes 2 million euros from former Danske Bank employee

Reuters

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Estonian prosecutors said on Friday that last month they had ordered a local court to seize around 2 million euros ($2.24 million) from a bank account belonging to a former Danske Bank employee as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering.

The money was sitting in a Latvian bank account belonging to one of 10 former employees at the local branch of Danske Bank arrested by Estonian police last December, Estonian newspaper Eesti Ekspress reported.

A spokeswoman for the Estonian general prosecutor confirmed the news to Reuters on Friday.

The 10 people arrested in December were alleged to have been part of a network that facilitated flows of dirty money through the branch.

Danske Bank declined to comment.

