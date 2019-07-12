Estee Lauder (EL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Estee Lauder (EL) closed the most recent trading day at $186.81, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products company had gained 4.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EL as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect EL to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.51 billion, up 6.51% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.4, which means EL is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that EL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.