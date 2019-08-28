Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. ( EL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $200.55, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EL was $200.55, representing a -2.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $206 and a 65.1% increase over the 52 week low of $121.47.

EL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) and Unilever PLC ( UL ). EL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.83. Zacks Investment Research reports EL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.19%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF ( PSL )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF ( RHS )

First Trust Capital Strength ETF ( FTCS )

Vanguard Wellington Fund ( VFQY )

Principal Price Setters Index ETF ( PSET ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSET with an increase of 8.66% over the last 100 days. PSL has the highest percent weighting of EL at 3.56%.