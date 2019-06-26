Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( ESS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ESS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $294.18, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESS was $294.18, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $305.23 and a 29.57% increase over the 52 week low of $227.05.

ESS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ESS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.33. Zacks Investment Research reports ESS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.39%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates

Interested in gaining exposure to ESS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF ( REZ )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE )

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF ( RWR )

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF ( SCHH )

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust ( FLQM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQM with an increase of 7.67% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of ESS at 5.14%.