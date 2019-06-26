Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. ( EPRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EPRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.45, the dividend yield is 4.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPRT was $20.45, representing a -6.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.83 and a 56.7% increase over the 52 week low of $13.05.

EPRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.