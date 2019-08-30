Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Essent Group Ltd. ( ESNT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ESNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.77, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESNT was $48.77, representing a -3.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.51 and a 56.92% increase over the 52 week low of $31.08.

ESNT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). ESNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.18. Zacks Investment Research reports ESNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.85%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESNT as a top-10 holding:

GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF ( GSSC )

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust ( FLQS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQS with an decrease of -3.45% over the last 100 days. GSSC has the highest percent weighting of ESNT at 0.31%.