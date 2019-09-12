ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. ( ESSA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ESSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ESSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESSA was $16, representing a -4.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.80 and a 13.07% increase over the 52 week low of $14.15.

ESSA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). ESSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.