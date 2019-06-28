Esperion Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ESPR

In trading on Friday, shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.62, changing hands as low as $46.27 per share. Esperion Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESPR's low point in its 52 week range is $36.06 per share, with $60.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.51.
