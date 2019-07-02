ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

ESCO Technologies Inc. ( ESE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ESE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that ESE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.84, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESE was $83.84, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.11 and a 47.09% increase over the 52 week low of $57.

ESE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). ESE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.2. Zacks Investment Research reports ESE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.01%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF ( PBW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBW with an increase of 16.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESE at 2.78%.