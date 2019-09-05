Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Escalade, Incorporated ( ESCA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ESCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ESCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.55, the dividend yield is 4.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESCA was $10.55, representing a -22.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.70 and a 9.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.65.

ESCA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) and Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ). ESCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESCA Dividend History page.