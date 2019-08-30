Eroding Consumer Sentiment Weighs on the Market

Friday, August 30, 2019
- NASDAQ Composite -0.32% Dow +0.15% S&P 500 -0.03% Russell 2000 -0.30%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 1061 / Decliners: 1234
- Today's Volume (vs. Thursday) -14.64%
- Crude -3.16% , Gold +0.01%
Market Movers
- July US Personal Income +0.1% vs. consensus +0.3%; Personal Spending +0.6% vs. consensus +0.5%
- August Chicago PMI 50.4 vs. consensus 49.5; New Orders 53.4 vs. 43.6 in July
- August Michigan Consumer Sentiment (final) 89.8 vs consensus 92.4
Charlie's Commentary
Another day in August another 1% move in the indexes. Thursday morning's momentum continued into the close albeit on seasonably light volume. Nasdaq rose 1.5% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Dow finished 1.3% higher. The late month / week rally has trimmed some of the losses for the month as we enter the last trading day of August. Coming into the day, Nasdaq was down 2.5% while the Dow and the S&P 500 were lower by 1.9%.
With tariffs on 3,200 Chinese imports set to kick in on Sunday, markets began trading in positive territory this morning buoyed by yesterday's dialed down trade rhetoric from the Chinese side and some solid consumer economic reports. Earlier this morning, China's Foreign Ministry in a regular daily briefing commented that US and Chinese negotiations are maintaining "effective communication." The markets have since reversed course, trading in mixed territory as investors digested a consumer sentiment reading that fell well short of estimate. Meanwhile, in a recent Chief Executive magazine survey, confidence in future business conditions fell 6% in August, its lowest level since October 2016. Confidence in current conditions also continued to slide as 62% of the CEO's surveyed said the trade war is becoming highly detrimental to their outlook and strategy. While most respondents find strength in current basic domestic economic conditions, the looming tariffs, rising consumer and national debt, volatile market, recessionary warnings, upcoming Presidential election and pending Brexit have them less than confident in the future.
The personal spending and income numbers came in for July which were solid indicating that inflation is sable. Personal spending in the US increased in July according to the Commerce Department, a sign that household consumption will remain a key component to the growth of the economy. Consumer outlays for goods and services increased by 0.6% during the month of July after rising 0.3% in July. Personal spending is generally regarded as accounting for 70% of gross domestic product. On the income side personal income declined to 0.1% in July from the June read of 0.4% as wages and salaries settled back as well. Worker pay increased at a slower rate rising 0.2% after advancing 0.5% the month earlier. August Market News International Chicago business report rose to 50.4 after a reading of 44.4 the prior month. Within the report the business barometer rose reversing its previous direction signaling expansion. The University of Michigan final consumer sentiment index fell to 89.8 in August down from 92.1 in July. That was the biggest decline in six years and the lowest reading since October 2016 reflecting a growing concern amongst consumers that President Trump's tariffs will affect the economy.
Turning to the commodity pits oil is giving back a bit today on some profit taking while still enjoying its strongest week since early July. WTI is on pace to gain 3% for the week while Brent is targeting a 2% gain all due to a significant draw down in inventories. Gold is facing a similar pull back as the dollar firms up but underlying themes of a global economic slowdown and uncertainty regarding the trade war have boosted the shiny metal gaining 8% so far this month. Yield on the 2 year Treasury is 1.52% while the yield on the 10 year is 1.507. The VIX has risen a bit to 18.64.
Sector strength is evident in Industrials (+0.64%), Basic Materials (+0.62%) and Financials (+0.36%). Weakness today is led by Consumer Discretionary (-0.51%, Energy (-0.29%) and Communications (-0.16%).
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
This month's activity in the rates complex has been nothing short of historic. At yesterday's low, 1.44%, the 10YR UST yield was down 57bps in August which if it held there would have marked the largest net decline on a closing basis since December 2008. Now down 51 bps for the month, the 10YR yield, and the same goes for the 30YR, is less than a session away from its 2nd biggest monthly decline since 2008. The 10YR came within 12bps of its 2016 all-time lows while the 30YR this week made a new record low, 1.90%.
The downside momentum has been "explosive" with the 10 and 30 YR weekly RSI's currently at 17 and 18, levels not seen since October 1998. While it is certainly plausible the lows for this year COULD BE in the rearview narrow, it is also worth noting September is seasonally the weakest month for the S&P 500 going back to 1950 and from here it wouldn't take much for the 10YR to join the 30YR in making its own record low.
From a price perspective we track the 20YR+ Treasury bond ETF (ticker TLT) which sees plenty of institutional activity as represented by its 11.5M avg daily share volume. We covered the TLT in the 2/26 MIDDAY Update and highlighted the "extreme coiling price action" along a major 12-month resistance level, $123, before concluding " the treasury market could be on the cusp of a significant transition from consolidation to trend. The battle lines are clearly defined and the growing pressure between buyers and sellers is high. If recent history is a reliable guide, the ensuing move is going be powerful." On April 15th we noted the recent pullback in the TLT was "retesting" the $123 breakout, common technical price action, and the expectation was for a resumption of the uptrend.
Today's TLT has a weekly RSI of 83, a record high going back to its inception in 2002. On this time frame there is no chance of a bearish divergence between price and momentum which often is seen as significant highs. The less reliable daily period does have a bearish divergence and a potential "double top" pattern to boot.
While we may be close to a significant low in rates/top in price, your guess is as good as mine as to where this can go. Seasonal trends are not risk friendly, the tweets will keep on coming, Brexit is late October, "deeper" negative yields in Europe could cause its leading bank index (SX7E) to break major technical support (7/8 MIDDAY Update), are just a few of the geopolitical and market risks that could flare up at any time.
Click the image for larger view
