ERJ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Embraer SA (Symbol: ERJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.44, changing hands as low as $20.38 per share. Embraer SA shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ERJ's low point in its 52 week range is $16.81 per share, with $23.68 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.37.
