Ericsson (ERIC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ericsson (Symbol: ERIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.16, changing hands as low as $8.53 per share. Ericsson shares are currently trading down about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ERIC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.63 per share, with $10.46 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.53.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »