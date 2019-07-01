Ericsson (ERIC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ericsson (ERIC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.53, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications equipment provider had lost 1.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ERIC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 17, 2019. On that day, ERIC is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 900%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.75 billion, down 0.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $23.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1166.67% and -3.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ERIC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ERIC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ERIC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.03, so we one might conclude that ERIC is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.