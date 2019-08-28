Quantcast

Ericsson CEO Ekholm may leave soon, Saab's Buskhe could replace him - paper

By Reuters

Reuters


STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Ericsson's CEO Borje Ekholm could be about to announce his exit with outgoing Saab CEO Hakan Buskhe planned as his replacement, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Wednesday citing anonymous sources.

"The idea is that Hakan Buskhe will take over as CEO of Ericsson. Borje has taken Ericsson out of the crisis and done it well. Now someone needs to come in and move things along," a source told the paper.

DI said Ekholm could announce his departure in the next six months.

Borje Ekholm has headed Ericsson since January 2017.

Ericsson declined to comment on the report





