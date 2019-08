Reuters





ISTANBUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will ensure it is able to buy and produce fighter jets and that Russian Su-35s and Su-57s are a possible alternative to U.S. planes.

He also said that he plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump next month at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in mid-September.

"If the United States maintains its current stance on the F-35s, we will take care of this," he told reporters in Ankara.