Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. ( ELS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.613 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ELS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $120.24, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ELS was $120.24, representing a -4.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.68 and a 34.77% increase over the 52 week low of $89.22.

ELS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ELS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports ELS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.01%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ELS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ELS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ELS as a top-10 holding:

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE )

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF ( RORE )

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF ( VBK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBK with an increase of 7.19% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of ELS at 5.17%.