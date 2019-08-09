Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Equitrans Midstream Corporation ( ETRN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.01, the dividend yield is 11.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETRN was $15.01, representing a -36.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.47 and a 7.91% increase over the 52 week low of $13.91.

ETRN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). Zacks Investment Research reports ETRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.57%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.