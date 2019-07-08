Equities Struggle Amidst Rate Cut Deliberation

Monday,July8, 2019, 12:31 PM, EST
- NASDAQ Composite -0.95% Dow -0.52% S&P 500 -0.57% Russell 2000 -0.71%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 660 / Decliners: 1678
- Today's Volume (vs. Friday)+10.99%
- Crude+0.68% ,Gold-0.08%
Market Movers
- May Consumer Credit will be released at 3:00 pm
- Deutsche Bank announces a major reorganization, cutting its workforce by 18,000 jobs and exiting the equity trading business
- German Industrial Production gained 0.3% in May, a rare sign of resilience as manufacturers in Europe's largest economy struggle
Charlie's Commentary
Friday afternoon's session played out fairly predictably adhering to the Midday's theme of "Good News is Not So Bad News". After a knee jerk sell reaction to the relatively strong Non Farm Payroll number early in the session, cooler heads prevailed and investors realized the the Fed almost certainly will still cut rates at their July meeting, just not to the extent that some had thought. Up until Friday weak economic reports both domestically and abroad had been mounting a case for not only a rate cut but possibly a 50 basis point cut.
With the jobs report release Friday that is off the table and we are probably looking at a 25 basis point cut. It also could cause the Fed to just cut rates once, and then delay the timing of the next cut to get a better sense of the pace of the US economic slowdown. Regardless the rate cut remains very much on the table and that is what the market wants to see. While stocks fell on the day, they were well off their lows. For the week the major indexes posted solid weekly gains. The Dow and S&P 500 rose more than 1% each last week while the Nasdaq gained nearly 2%. Stocks also posted all-time highs on Wednesday.
This morning's market is trading in cautious / risk off territory with no new good news over the weekend or this morning to overcome the pull back from Friday due to scaled back expectations for future rate cuts. That however is not the only factor pressuring the market today. Trade concerns have risen their ugly head once again after the South China Morning Post published commentary that stated given how firm both sides appear to be, its is "far from certain" that a trade deal can be struck.
Earnings are also of concern as we get ready to receive second quarter results. Morgan Stanley has downgraded its view of equities on a global basis to an Underweight rating from Equal weight stating tha t earnings
in general are going to disappoint with the next three months particularly poor. Finally we have some analyst downgrades of several bellwether stocks in the technology sector prompting a wave of profit taking in a group that has been up over 26% through the first six months of the year.
While the economic calendar
is sparse today with only a reading on May's Consumer Credit scheduled for 3:00 pm, the week ahead promises to be packed with market moving events. Of particular focus will be Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell''s testimony before Congress on Wednesday. This comes just days after a stronger than expected jobs report on Friday raised questions as to the Fed's short term monetary policy. Will he reiterate that the Fed will "act as appropriate" to maintain the current economic expansion or will he strike a more cautionary tone. Also in focus will be the health of the consumer when we receive data on the Consumer Price Index on Thursday.
In the commodity space oil is catching a bid, supported by last week's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and geopolitical unrest, but tempered by worries that a slower global economy could just as easily reduce the appetite for oil. Domestically US companies reduced the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks. Gold has firmed up from Friday's losses trading in the range of $1,400 an ounce thanks to the glass half full crowd that expects the Fed will stay on course with an interest rate cut this month. The dollar and Treasuries are advancing.
From a sector perspective, Energy is the top performer (+0.18%) followed by Real Estate (+0.13%) and Consumer Discretionary (+0.03%). Lagging as you might have suspected is Healthcare (-1.12%), Technology (-1.03%) and "Technology" laden Communications (-0.79%).
Economic Calendar w/o July 8th
Monday 7/8
• 3:00 pm May Consumer credit
Tuesday 7/9
• 6:00 am June NFIB small business index
• 8:30 am Jerome Powell testimony
• 10:00 am May Job openings
Wednesday 7/10
• 10:00 am Jerome Powell testimony
• 10:00 am May Wholesale inventories
• 2:00 pm FOMC minutes
Thursday 7/11
• 8:30 am 6/29 Weekly jobless claim
• 8:30 am June Consumer price index
• 8:30 am June Core CPI
• 2:00 pm June Federal budget
Friday 7/12
• 8:30 am June Producer price index
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
It is no secret that large U.S. financials have greatly outperformed their European peers since both groups emerged from the depths of the Great Recession just over ten years ago.
Since the March 2009 lows, the large cap KBW Bank Index (BKX) rebounded as much as 560% at its January 2018 highs and currently stands +457%. Those January '18 highs came within 3.5% of the all-time highs made in February 2007.
Conversely the Euro Stoxx Bank Index (SX7E) rebounded just 187% at its post-Recession highs made all the way back in October 2009. It has never come close to its prior secular highs and currently stands just +7.2% from its 2009 lows.
An increasingly dovish ECB and record low negative yields are growing headwinds for European lenders, as well as the ongoing geopolitical risks due in part to trade wars, BREXIT, local politics, and weak economic activity.
The monthly chart of the Euro Stoxx Banks Index shows clearly defined support at the 84.60 level which represents THE lows made in 2009. Price has dipped below this level on a number of occasions over the last ten years, but it has never seen two or more consecutive monthly closes below it. Just last month the SX7E dipped below this support but it has rebounded modestly back above it.
It is an understatement to say the lack of performance by Europe's largest bank stocks over the last ten years is disappointing. Given the aforementioned headwinds it appears a more comprehensive response is needed from European regulators and politicians in order to jump start the economy. In the summer of 2012 the newly appointed ECB head Draghi famously said the central bank was ready to do "whatever it takes" in order to preserve the euro. With Draghi set to leave the ECB in October, his successor may want to focus more on growth.
Click the image for larger view
