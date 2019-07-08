Equities Struggle Amidst Rate Cut Deliberation

NASDAQ Composite -0.95% Dow -0.52% S&P 500 -0.57% Russell 2000 -0.71%

NASDAQ Advancers: 660 / Decliners: 1678

Today's Volume (vs. Friday) +10.99%



Crude +0.68% ,Gold -0.08%

Market Movers

May Consumer Credit will be released at 3:00 pm

Deutsche Bank announces a major reorganization, cutting its workforce by 18,000 jobs and exiting the equity trading business

German Industrial Production gained 0.3% in May, a rare sign of resilience as manufacturers in Europe's largest economy struggle

Charlie's Commentary

Friday afternoon's session played out fairly predictably adhering to the Midday's theme of "Good News is Not So Bad News". After a knee jerk sell reaction to the relatively strong Non Farm Payroll number early in the session, cooler heads prevailed and investors realized the the Fed almost certainly will still cut rates at their July meeting, just not to the extent that some had thought. Up until Friday weak economic reports both domestically and abroad had been mounting a case for not only a rate cut but possibly a 50 basis point cut.

With the jobs report release Friday that is off the table and we are probably looking at a 25 basis point cut. It also could cause the Fed to just cut rates once, and then delay the timing of the next cut to get a better sense of the pace of the US economic slowdown. Regardless the rate cut remains very much on the table and that is what the market wants to see. While stocks fell on the day, they were well off their lows. For the week the major indexes posted solid weekly gains. The Dow and S&P 500 rose more than 1% each last week while the Nasdaq gained nearly 2%. Stocks also posted all-time highs on Wednesday.

This morning's market is trading in cautious / risk off territory with no new good news over the weekend or this morning to overcome the pull back from Friday due to scaled back expectations for future rate cuts. That however is not the only factor pressuring the market today. Trade concerns have risen their ugly head once again after the South China Morning Post published commentary that stated given how firm both sides appear to be, its is "far from certain" that a trade deal can be struck.

Earnings are also of concern as we get ready to receive second quarter results. Morgan Stanley has downgraded its view of equities on a global basis to an Underweight rating from Equal weight stating tha t earnings in general are going to disappoint with the next three months particularly poor. Finally we have some analyst downgrades of several bellwether stocks in the technology sector prompting a wave of profit taking in a group that has been up over 26% through the first six months of the year.

While the economic calendar is sparse today with only a reading on May's Consumer Credit scheduled for 3:00 pm, the week ahead promises to be packed with market moving events. Of particular focus will be Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell''s testimony before Congress on Wednesday. This comes just days after a stronger than expected jobs report on Friday raised questions as to the Fed's short term monetary policy. Will he reiterate that the Fed will "act as appropriate" to maintain the current economic expansion or will he strike a more cautionary tone. Also in focus will be the health of the consumer when we receive data on the Consumer Price Index on Thursday.

In the commodity space oil is catching a bid, supported by last week's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and geopolitical unrest, but tempered by worries that a slower global economy could just as easily reduce the appetite for oil. Domestically US companies reduced the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks. Gold has firmed up from Friday's losses trading in the range of $1,400 an ounce thanks to the glass half full crowd that expects the Fed will stay on course with an interest rate cut this month. The dollar and Treasuries are advancing.

From a sector perspective, Energy is the top performer (+0.18%) followed by Real Estate (+0.13%) and Consumer Discretionary (+0.03%). Lagging as you might have suspected is Healthcare (-1.12%), Technology (-1.03%) and "Technology" laden Communications (-0.79%).





Economic Calendar w/o July 8th





Monday 7/8

• 3:00 pm May Consumer credit

Tuesday 7/9

• 6:00 am June NFIB small business index

• 8:30 am Jerome Powell testimony

• 10:00 am May Job openings

Wednesday 7/10

• 10:00 am Jerome Powell testimony

• 10:00 am May Wholesale inventories

• 2:00 pm FOMC minutes

Thursday 7/11

• 8:30 am 6/29 Weekly jobless claim

• 8:30 am June Consumer price index

• 8:30 am June Core CPI

• 2:00 pm June Federal budget

Friday 7/12

• 8:30 am June Producer price index

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take