Quantcast

Equinor to sell 16% shares it holds in Lundin Petroleum for about $1.56 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


July 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor ASA on Sunday said it will sell a 16% stake in Lundin Petroleum AB for about $1.56 billion, and in return acquire an additional 2.6% stake in Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

Equinor agreed to sell about 54.5 million Lundin shares at a price of 266.4 crowns ($28.22), representing a discount of about 9.6% to Lundin's close on Friday.

It will retain a 4.9% stake in Lundin.

Equinor's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield is expected to start production in November this year.

At closing, the Norwegian company will hold 42.6% ownership in the oilfield.

"An increased direct ownership share (in Johan Sverdrup) gives us the opportunity to create even more value for our shareholders," Equinor Chief Executive Officer Eldar Saetre said.

In a separate statement, Lundin said the deal will immediately add to its per share earnings.

($1 = 9.4412 Swedish crowns)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Oil
Referenced Symbols: EQNR


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar