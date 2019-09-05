Quantcast

Equinor plans early Sverdrup start-up, $5 bln share buyback

By Reuters

Reuters


OSLO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the largest North Sea discovery in more than three decades, will come on stream in October, one month earlier than planned, operator Equinor said on Thursday.

The company also launched a $5 billion share buyback programme, to be completed by the end of 2022, with the first tranche of $1.5 billion starting immediately and ending no later than Feb. 25, 2020, it added.

"We have over the last years built a strong financial position with solid credit ratings and a net debt ratio around 20%," Equinor Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said in a statement.

In addition to Equinor, Aker BP , Lundin Petroleum , Total and Norwegian state firm Petoro are licence holders in Sverdrup.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?