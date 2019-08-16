Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Equinor ASA ( EQNR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EQNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.1% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.42, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQNR was $16.42, representing a -43.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.93 and a 1.11% increase over the 52 week low of $16.24.

EQNR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). EQNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports EQNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -22.61%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQNR as a top-10 holding:

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an decrease of -13.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EQNR at 12.92%.