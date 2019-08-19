Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EQIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EQIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $551.81, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQIX was $551.81, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $557.55 and a 64.58% increase over the 52 week low of $335.29.

EQIX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). EQIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.04. Zacks Investment Research reports EQIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .07%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQIX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( ICF )

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLRE )

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF ( USRT )

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund ( PSR )

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF ( IYR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an increase of 7.24% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of EQIX at 7.66%.