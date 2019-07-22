Equifax to pay up to $700 mln to settle 2017 data breach -U.S. FTC

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc will pay at least $575 million, and potentially as much as $700 million, to settle allegations over its massive over 2017 data breach, U.S. regulators said in a statement on Monday.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, in a statement, said the credit reporting company would also have to implement a comprehensive information security program.

