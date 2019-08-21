Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Equifax, Inc. ( EFX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that EFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $142.75, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFX was $142.75, representing a -1.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.56 and a 60.97% increase over the 52 week low of $88.68.

EFX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). EFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports EFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.23%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EFX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio ( RGI )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OSIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 1.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EFX at 1.61%.