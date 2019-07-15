EQT Selling 14.6% Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 29, EQT Corp's CEO, Robert Joseph McNally, invested $249,317.64 into 13,572 shares of EQT, for a cost per share of $18.37. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and achieve a cost basis 14.6% cheaper than McNally, with shares changing hands as low as $15.68 per share. EQT Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.28 per share, with $30.8185 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.69. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which EQT insider buying
was recorded over the last six months:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2019
|Robert Joseph McNally
|President & CEO
|1,496
|$19.10
|$28,573.60
|02/19/2019
|David Joseph Smith
|SVP, Human Resources
|16,800
|$19.06
|$320,208.00
|02/19/2019
|Jonathan M. Lushko
|General Counsel & SVP
|7,903
|$19.04
|$150,473.12
|02/22/2019
|Donald M. Jenkins
|EVP Commercial, BD, IT & Safty
|5,750
|$19.46
|$111,895.00
|03/15/2019
|Jimmi Sue Smith
|SVP & Chief Financial Officer
|6,000
|$19.79
|$118,740.00
|03/29/2019
|Robert Joseph McNally
|President & CEO
|12,660
|$20.80
|$263,328.00
|03/29/2019
|Erin R. Centofanti
|EVP, Production
|7,765
|$20.83
|$161,744.95
|04/01/2019
|A. Bray Cary Jr.
|Director
|1,205
|$20.74
|$24,991.70
|04/01/2019
|Gerald F. Maccleary
|Director
|1,085
|$20.74
|$22,502.90
|04/01/2019
|Daniel J. Rice IV
|Director
|1,025
|$20.74
|$21,258.50
|05/29/2019
|Robert Joseph McNally
|President & CEO
|13,572
|$18.37
|$249,317.64
