Quantcast

EQT, CPPIB to buy majority stake in Waystar

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 29 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity fund EQT Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Monday they would buy a majority stake in Waystar from Bain Capital, valuing the healthcare technology company at $2.7 billion.

Bain Capital will retain a minority share in Waystar.

The deal, which is expected to close later in 2019, is the latest in a string of healthcare technology company investments.

Waystar, formed in 2017, provides software to manage revenue for employees of more than 450,000 healthcare providers, including hospitals.

Barclays and Triple Tree are financial advisers to EQT, and J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank are to Bain Capital.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar