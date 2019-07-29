EQT, CPPIB to buy majority stake in Waystar

Shutterstock photo





July 29 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity fund EQT Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Monday they would buy a majority stake in Waystar from Bain Capital, valuing the healthcare technology company at $2.7 billion.

Bain Capital will retain a minority share in Waystar.

The deal, which is expected to close later in 2019, is the latest in a string of healthcare technology company investments.

Waystar, formed in 2017, provides software to manage revenue for employees of more than 450,000 healthcare providers, including hospitals.

Barclays and Triple Tree are financial advisers to EQT, and J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank are to Bain Capital.