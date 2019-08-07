EQT Corporation (EQT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

EQT Corporation ( EQT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EQT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that EQT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.54, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQT was $12.54, representing a -75.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $52 and a 3.55% increase over the 52 week low of $12.11.

EQT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). EQT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports EQT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -40.17%, compared to an industry average of -19%.

