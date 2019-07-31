EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

EQM Midstream Partners, LP ( EQM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EQM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.64, the dividend yield is 11.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQM was $39.64, representing a -31.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $58 and a 3.67% increase over the 52 week low of $38.24.

EQM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). EQM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports EQM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.25%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQM as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 0.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EQM at 3.91%.