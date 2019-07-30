EQM Midstream Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EQM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/19, EQM Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: EQM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.16, payable on 8/13/19. As a percentage of EQM's recent stock price of $40.45, this dividend works out to approximately 2.87%, so look for shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP to trade 2.87% lower - all else being equal - when EQM shares open for trading on 8/1/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.238 per share, with $58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.59.

In Tuesday trading, EQM Midstream Partners LP shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

