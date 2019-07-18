EPR Properties's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $31.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.68% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EPR.PRC was trading at a 28.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 36.05% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible , with a conversion ratio of 0.3504.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRC shares, versus EPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 0.3%.