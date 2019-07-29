EPR Properties (EPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

EPR Properties ( EPR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.53, the dividend yield is 6.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPR was $74.53, representing a -7.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.75 and a 18.77% increase over the 52 week low of $62.75.

EPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). EPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.74. Zacks Investment Research reports EPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.36%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.