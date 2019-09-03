ePlus (PLUS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.38, changing hands as low as $78.73 per share. ePlus Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PLUS's low point in its 52 week range is $65.52 per share, with $104.425 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $79.78.
