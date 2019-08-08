ePlus Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PLUS

In trading on Thursday, shares of ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.76, changing hands as high as $86.94 per share. ePlus Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PLUS's low point in its 52 week range is $65.52 per share, with $107.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $84.71.
