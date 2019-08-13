EPI Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF (Symbol: EPI) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $22.90 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 49.1. A bullish investor could look at EPI's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EPI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.655 per share, with $27.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.26. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to find out what 9 other oversold dividend stocks you need to know about »