EPAM Systems (EPAM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

EPAM Systems' EPAM second-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings per share rose 26.7% year over year to $1.28 and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.

Additionally, revenues in the reported quarter came in at $551.6 million, marking a year-over-year rise of 23.8% and also topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $549 million. On constant currency (cc) basis, revenues were up 25.1%. During the quarter, inorganic contribution was 0.9%.

The company is benefiting from growth across all industry verticals and geographies. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key drivers.

Top-Line Details

EPAM Systems' largest vertical Financial Services registered 16.9% growth on a year-over-year basis. Growing demand for asset management and payment processing offerings is a key driver as well. Albeit insurance is a small segment generating a modest amount of revenues, it is increasingly benefiting the company.

Travel and Consumer segment improved 6% (8.2% in cc). However, slowdown within certain consumer clients in Europe and lower growth for a few North American clients are an overhang.

Software & Hi-Tech was up nearly 24.1%. Business information and media too rose 26.4%. Further, Life Science & Healthcare soared 53.7%, backed by growth in the existing customers and new client wins.

The company's emerging verticals grew 51.3%, driven primarily by clients in energy and telecommunications sectors.

Geographically, EPAM Systems generated 60.7% of total revenues from North America, up 26.6% year over year (26.9% at cc). While revenues from Europe, contributing 32.2% to total revenues, were up 18.4% (21.1% at cc). APAC also rose 19.9% (23.3% at cc), accounting for 2.6% of revenues. Moreover, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), representing 4.5% of the metric, jumped 29.3% (32.4% at cc).

The company's top 20 clients ascended nearly 14.8% year over year in the quarter under review while the rest augmented 31%.

Margins

EPAM Systems' non-GAAP gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 36.8%.

The company's non-GAAP operating income increased 28% year over year to $92.6 million while the operating margin expanded 60 bps to 16.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

EPAM Systems exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $777.4 million, up from $762.5 million at the end of the las t report ed quarter.

Cash generated from operating activities was $44 million in the quarter compared with $0.2 million of cash used sequentially.

Guidance

For 2019, EPAM Systems now expects revenue growth to be at least 23% year over year compared with 22% predicted earlier. At cc, the metric is expected to be 24%. The company still anticipates foreign currency fluctuations to have an adverse impact of 1% on revenues.

Non-GAAP operating margin is reiterated in the band of 16-17%. The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings to be $5.25, up from $5.19 predicted earlier.

For the third quarter, the company forecasts revenues at minimum $579 million, up 23% year over year. At cc, the same is likely to be 24%.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are assumed at $1.32. While non-GAAP operating margin is predicted between 16% and 17%.

