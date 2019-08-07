Quantcast

E.ON has received interest for Innogy remedy asset sales - CFO

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - E.ON has been approached by several parties that are interested in assets the group plans to sell in order to gain European antitrust approval for its planned takeover of rival Innogy , its chief financial officer said.

Marc Spieker, in a call with analysts to discuss first-half results, said on Wednesday the company would only start an official auction once the deal has been closed, which is expected in September.

E.ON has offered to sell assets in Hungary, Germany and the Czech Republic and sources told Reuters last month that the European Commission would approve the transaction.





