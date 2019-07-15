EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.287 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.9, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOG was $90.9, representing a -31.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $133.53 and a 13.05% increase over the 52 week low of $80.41.

EOG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). EOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.89. Zacks Investment Research reports EOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.76%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EOG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF ( FRAK )

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF ( PXE )

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF ( JHME )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector ( XLE )

iShares Trust ( IEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLE with an decrease of -2.83% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of EOG at 8.02%.