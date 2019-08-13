Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Enviva Partners, LP ( EVA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.81, the dividend yield is 8.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVA was $29.81, representing a -10.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.48 and a 17.36% increase over the 52 week low of $25.40.

EVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation ( MAS ) and Trex Company, Inc. ( TREX ). EVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports EVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -28.17%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVA Dividend History page.