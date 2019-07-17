Enviva Partners (EVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enviva Partners LP (Symbol: EVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.42, changing hands as low as $30.32 per share. Enviva Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EVA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.40 per share, with $33.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.27.
